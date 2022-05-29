Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29. Chasing 131 to win, Gujarat Titans did lose a wicket upfront but the rest of the chase was guided by Shubman Gill (45*) and Hardik Pandya (34). Later, David Miller (34*) finished things off as the debutants won the competition in their first attempt with 11 balls to spare.

