The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) will come to an end with Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, before the toss, there will be a closing ceremony and Bollywood stars will grace the occasion with their presence. During the IPL 2022 closing ceremony 75 years of India's independence will be celebrated in which the journey of Indian cricket over the last few decades will be highlighted. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2022 closing ceremony live streaming online, TV channel info, performers list and timing then continue reading. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Performers List

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, actress Urvashi Rautela and singer-musician Neeti Mohan will grace the IPL 2022 closing ceremony along with other performers. Actor Aamir Khan will also be attending the IPL 2022 closing ceremony to unveil trailer of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha. Most likely during the pre-match show the trailer will be revealed.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Guest List

Jay Shah, the honourary BCCI secretary, Sourav Ganguly, and former Indian skippers are most likely to attend the IPL 2022 closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. Reportedly, PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah will also attend the IPL 2022 closing ceremony. GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Final.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Timing

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony will start around 06:25 PM IST. The razzmatazz in the closing ceremony will last for around 45 minutes. The toss in GT vs RR IPL 2022 final will take place at 07:30 PM instead of 07:00 PM.

Excitement level 💯 Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/DohfFp3wLv — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) May 28, 2022

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming and Telecast

As Star Sports Network have the broadcast and digital rights of IPL, the closing ceremony apparently will be live on the same network channels. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Select/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide the live telecast of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony. The live streaming online of IPL 2022 closing ceremony will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app.

