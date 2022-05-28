The waiti is over as we have our two IPL 2022 finalists; Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) go head to head against each other on the grand day of the Tata IPL 2022 on 29 May 2022 (Sunday), at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat. The final match of IPL 2022 will get off the ground at 08:00 PM after all the formalities of the closing ceremony are carried out, which is set to begin by six past thirty in the evening. Meanwhile, fans searching for GT vs RR IPL 2022 final Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 Final clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.

Gujarat Titans were glorious in their maiden season of IPL with a complacent journey that the team management could have ever fancied of. Hardik Pandya led the new-comer side mustered a total of 11 out of 15 wins, including both league matches and Qualifier 1 match against RR to reach the Final of IPL 2022. While as, Rajasthan Royals weren't too far either, as the Royals managed to win as many as 10 out of 16 matches overall in the tournament to get their confirmation set for the finals. Rajasthan Royals Knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out before the final match to get themselves registered as the second Finalists of the season in a sluggish Qualifier 2 on Friday.

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. RR vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Helps Rajasthan Make Final After 14 Years.

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), David Miller (GT) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Hardik Pandya (GT) could be our all-rounders.

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Rashid Khan (GT), Prasidh Krishna (RR) could form the bowling .

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), David Miller (GT), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Hardik Pandya (GT), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Rashid Khan (GT), Prasidh Krishna (RR).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

