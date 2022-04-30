Mumbai, April 30: Shivam Dube's unbeaten 95-run knock for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Southern Derby' more than a fortnight back is one of the very few memorable things for the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions this season. In a forgettable season for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side so far, Dube and his partnership with Robin Uthappa (88) was the key to the side notching up a mammoth 216/4 on that memorable day in the match at the DY Patil Stadium on April 12, which CSK won by 23 runs. IPL 2022: When Harshal Patel Just Wanted To Emulate Zaheer Khan's Knuckle Balls and Slower Ones.

But few would know about the 28-year-old Mumbai cricketer and his initiation into cricket. For all his success in the IPL -- Dube has been with RCB, Rajashtan Royals and now CSK -- he has to thank his domestic help, who became so frustrated with his stroke-play when he was just four years old, that he refused to bowl to him for fear of being made to run all around the park to gather the ball. Revealing an interesting incident in his life, Dube said, "When I started playing cricket at the age of four in my building, we had a domestic help who would throw balls to me, and I would hit. He had to run to get the ball. After a day or two he stopped throwing balls to me and I went up to tell my father. PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera Lead Lucknow’s 20-Run Win Over Punjab.

"My dad asked what's the problem in throwing balls to a four-year old. And he (domestic help) said I have to run to fetch the ball, he's hitting it everywhere. My father then asked him to throw balls and saw me play. I stood in the left-hander's position and my father was shocked because both mom and dad are right-handers. Then I hit the balls and my dad decided I will play cricket," revealed Dube. "This is the story that got cricket to me. My dad got interested and saw my ability. He always told me you've got the talent but you still have to work hard," added Dube. The left-hand batter has scored the most runs for CSK in IPL 2022, making 247 runs from eight innings, with the best being an unbeaten 95 against RCB.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2022 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).