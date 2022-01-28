The Indian Premier League 2022 is just a few months away and the teams have been gearing up for the tournament. The IPL 2022 mega auction will be happening in February and the teams have already started chalking out their plans for the same. Now as per reports, the BCCI has zeroed down on three stadiums for the upcoming season of the IPL 2022. As we all know, IPL 2022 will be a 10 team event and will have about 74 games in all. Lucknow Giants and Team Ahmedabad are the two new editions to the tournament. The report states, Mumbai’s three stadiums— Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Another report stated that Pune was shortlisted as possible venue. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules, Retained Players List, Date and Deadlines: Check Out Retention Policy for Indian Premier League Franchises.

The report goes on to reveal that the BCCI has also kept South Africa as an alternate venue. This was done keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. “We aren’t looking beyond Mumbai so far. The third wave of the pandemic is on the wane and there’s no need to host the tournament overseas,” a source told The Telegraph. The final decision about the venue will be given on February 21, 2021, after monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The IPL 2022 mega auctions are slated to be held in Bengaluru between February 12-13 as originally planned. The reports further state that the IPL 2022 could begin from March 27, 2022. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the tournament.

