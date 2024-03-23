Kicking off IPL 2024, Punjab Kings faced off against Delhi Capitals on March 23. Both teams eye their maiden IPL title, and fans are hopeful for a strong showing this year. Co-owner Preity Zinta, a familiar face in the stands, cheered on her team from Mullanpur stadium. But it was her ageless beauty that stole the netizens' spotlight, with many remarking that she seems to defy ageing. Many on X, could not contain their excitement and lauded her beauty. Check it out! IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Kisses and Waves at Fans During KKR vs SRH Match at Eden Gardens (View Pics).

'Pretty'

'Beauty'

'Dimple Girl'

Dimple girl still very beautiful.🫶She Defines Her Name So Well.❤️#PreityZinta pic.twitter.com/Qa1uLERHKe — Deepti (@deeptip150) March 23, 2024

'Final Verdict'

'Wholesome'

