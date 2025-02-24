Mumbai, February 24: Ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram has been appointed as the assistant bowling coach of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The announcement was made by the franchise through their social media accounts on Monday. Sriram, currently working as a broadcaster with the Star Sports Tamil commentary team for the Champions Trophy, will join the CSK support staff comprising head coach Stephen Fleming, batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling consultant Eric Simons, batting and fielding coach Rajiv Kumar. MS Dhoni Confident of Pushing His Body Through Six to Eight Months of Training To Stay Fit for Indian Premier League, Says ‘Nobody Cares How Old You Are; the Level Needs To Be the Same in IPL’.

At CSK, Sriram will work with their highly experienced spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Gopal, with Deepak Hooda capable of bowling handy part-time off-spin. CSK also have Afghanistan’s wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad and New Zealand’s left-arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra in their ranks for IPL 2025.

Chennai-based Sriram represented India in eight ODI matches between 2000 and 2004. In the domestic cricket circuit, as a left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, Sriram turned out for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, amassing 9539 runs in 133 first-class matches and picking 85 wickets.

After his playing career ended, Sriram served as spin-bowling coach and then as the assistant coach of the Australia men’s cricket team from 2016 to 2022. In his tenure, Australia won the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, their first-ever silverware in the shortest format. MS Dhoni Practices Power-Hitting! Former CSK Captain Seen Training at Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Sriram, 49, also served as the technical consultant of the Bangladesh men’s cricket team for the 2022 Asia Cup and 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup. In IPL, Sriram worked as the spin-bowling coach with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) till IPL 2023, before working for the Lucknow Super Giants as their assistant coach for IPL 2024 season.

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against fellow five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

