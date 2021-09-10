On May 17, 2012, Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on Chris Gayle’s 62-ball 128 not out to beat Delhi Daredevils by 21 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla. Luke Pomersbach of Bangalore did not play the match. He was arrested next morning by Delhi Police. Zohal Hamid, an American woman, had accused Pomersbach for molesting her and assaulting her fiancé Sahil Peerzada in Hotel Maurya. The injury had been so serious that Peerzada had to undergo surgery on his ear. IPL Controversies- Part 13: Rahul Sharma, Wayne Parnell Caught for Drug Abuse.

Pomersbach denied the allegations and was released on bail. Sidhartha Mallya, co-owner of the franchise, lashed out at Hamid on Twitter: ‘The girl who is accusing Luke is saying he hit her ‘fiancé’…what a load of f****** s***. She was all over me last night and asked for me BBM pin, so if he was her fiancé she wasn’t exactly behaving like a future wife [sic].’ Hamid sent Mallya a legal notice, accusing him of derogatory remarks.

On May 22, the Delhi Police announced that their investigations were almost complete, and that they would file the charges shortly. IPL Controversies- Part 12: Double Trouble for KKR Co-Owner Shahrukh Khan in 2012.

On May 25, Hamid, Peerzada, and Pomersbach filed a joint petition to the Delhi High Court: ‘All the petitioners are of a young age and have a long life ahead of them. They don’t want to blemish each other and wish to end this unfortunate episode of their lives respectfully.’ The charges were dropped.

