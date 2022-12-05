The auction for the Indian Premier League season 2023 is not very far away as fans once again will root for their favourite franchises to pick the best players on offer. A total of 991 players have signed up for the IPL mini-auction ahead of the new season next year of which there are some pretty interesting and high-profile names, who can fetch good bids as they go under the hammer. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson and also Mayank Agarwal are some of the top names who could grab headlines at the auction. Fans might be wondering when is the date for the IPL 2023 mini-auction and we have got you covered. IPL 2023: Full List of Players Released and Retained by Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 16 Auction

Earlier this year, the mega auction was held ahead of the IPL 2022 season, which saw the addition of two new teams in the form of Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants. Ishan Kishan had turned out to be the most expensive player when Mumbai Indians had re-signed the young Indian batter for ₹15.25 crore. England’s Liam Livingstone was the most expensive overseas recruit when he was signed by Punjab Kings for ₹11.50 crore. Not all franchises would be able to afford such high prices this time around, with all ten sides having made their retentions ahead of the next season, we can still some interesting signings.

When is IPL 2023 Auction? Know Date and Time in IST of event?

The IPL 2023 Auction would be held on December 23 in Kochi, Kerala. The timing for the event is yet to be officially announced, although it is expected to begin in the evening. Out of the 991 players, 714 are Indian and 277 are overseas players. Australia have the most number of players (57) in the auction pool. South Africa, with 52 players, have the second-most number of players in the fray. Out of all the franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders have released the maximum number of players (16).

