The list of players who would be going under the hammer at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction on December 23, has been announced. In an official announcement made on social media, IPL announced that a total of 405 players would be up for grabs when the event is held in Kochi. Out of the 405, 132 are overseas players and 273 Indians.

Check Out the Full List of Players Set To Go Under the Hammer in IPL 2023 Auction:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list announced. #TATAIPLAuction Find all the details 🔽https://t.co/fpLNc6XSMH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 13, 2022

