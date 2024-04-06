Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan showered praise on Abhishek Sharma's match-winning performance of 12 balls 37 runs, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the young batter in steering Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to six wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. His powerplay bash, a blistering 37 runs off just 12 balls, set the stage on fire and left the opposition reeling. Left-arm fast-bowler Mukesh Choudhary, playing in a competitive match for the first time since December 2022, was all over the place with his lengths, giving Abhishek the ideal chance to cart him for two fours and three sixes to concede 27 runs in the second over. Abhishek Sharma Thanks His Father, Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara After Winning Player of the Match Award In SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

His explosive innings, characterized by fearless stroke play and impeccable timing, earned him the coveted Player of the Match award. Pathan highlighted the significance of Abhishek's rapid-fire innings, particularly during a phase where SRH found themselves grappling with mounting pressure.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

"Abhishek Sharma's innings of 37 runs was of a big impact. If that inning would not have come with such a solid strike rate, in the end, it would have been a bit tighter than what it was, because there was a phase around the 15th and the 16th over, where SRH were panicking unnecessarily," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Abhishek's assault on the CSK bowlers from the outset provided SRH with a flying start, as they raced to a formidable total of 79 runs within the powerplay overs, setting the tone for a captivating chase. Despite a brief resurgence from CSK, spearheaded by Moeen Ali's fine spell in the middle overs, SRH remained undeterred, ultimately sealing the victory with 11 balls to spare.

Pathan also noted SRH's momentary lapse in composure during the middle overs, attributing it to unnecessary panic amidst what was shaping up to be a straightforward chase. However, Abhishek's heroics ensured that SRH weathered the storm and emerged victorious in front of their home crowd.

"They didn't need to send Shahbaz Ahmed on top, they didn't need to play those big shots. It was well under 6 runs per over, it was an easy chase. But then Abhishek Sharma's innings in the end was so crucial. He is playing more than a strike rate of 200 for a youngster, that is outstanding," said Pathan to Star Sports. Yuvraj Singh Lauds Abhishek Sharma For His Player of the Match Knock in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024, Shares Meme to Reprimand Way of Dismissal (See Post).

As SRH savored their second win of the season, CSK found themselves grappling with their second consecutive defeat, prompting introspection within their camp. With their sights set on redemption, CSK will aim to bounce back strongly as they prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next encounter at Chepauk on April 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2024 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).