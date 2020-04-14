Irfan Pathan Uses Cricket Analogy to Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Pandemic, Asks Fans to ‘Save Test Match for the Country’

Irfan Pathan. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, many prominent celebrities have been urging the citizens to take proper precautions and safety measures amid the global health scare. Well, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also did the same but in a unique style. The southpaw used the cricket analogy in order to explain the importance of staying at home. He compared the epidemic to a bowling machine who is delivering the balls outside the off stumps. So as long as one is not trying to touch the ball (referring to stepping outside hone), no wickets will fall and the nation will save the Test match. Irfan Pathan Urges People to Offer Prayers at Home and Not Visit Mosques Amid Lockdown, ‘Turn Your Homes Into Place of Worship,’ Says Former Indian Cricketer in Video Message.

“The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren’t touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown,” wrote the veteran of 301 international wickets on the micro-blogging website.

The #coronavirus is like a bowling https://t.co/vaSVnlHTq1 is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren’t touching the away going deliveries we will be fine n eventually we will save our wicket and save the test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 14, 2020

Well, this was not the first time when the 35-year old star urged his fans to stay at home in order to be safe and protected. In fact, the junior Pathan, along with his elder brother Yusuf, has also donated 400 face masks to the needy ones. Also, the area of his residence in Baroda has been declared red zone for coronavirus and the all-rounder certainly understands the impact of the infection.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further extended the nationwide lockdown at least till May 3 owing to the increase in numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in India. With the days in shutdown getting increased, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also on the verge of cancellation.