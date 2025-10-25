Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.
Is India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?.
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 on DD Sports
हाई-वोल्टेज मुकाबले के लिए हो जाइए तैयार! ✨
भारत 🇮🇳 बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया 🇦🇺 | तीसरा वनडे मैच 🏏🔥
🗓️ 25 अक्टूबर | 🕘 सुबह 9:00 बजे
📍 सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड, सिडनी
मैच का लाइव प्रसारण देखिए DD Sports (DD Free Dish) पर। 📺 #AUSvIND #TeamIndia #ShubmanGill #Cricket #ODI @ICC… pic.twitter.com/uZRYJprGBx
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 24, 2025
