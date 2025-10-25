Is India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Having already conceded the ongoing IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, the India national cricket team will lock horns with the Australia national cricket team when both teams meet each other in the third and final One-Day International on October 25. This will be the final chance for Shubman Gill and Co to salvage some pride, having lost the first two IND vs AUS ODIs comprehensively against the hosts, Australia. While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV channels?

Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

The India vs Australia ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, and most importantly, likely be the last chance for fans to see the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli feature in international cricket Down Under. A five-match IND vs AUS T20I series will start from October 29.