Indai is currently playing Australia in a three-match ODI series. The last and final match of the ODI series will be played at Sydney. India have already lost the series 2-0 as Australia have won the first two ODIs at Perth and Adelaide. India will look to make their preparation better and finish on a high in the third and final ODI of the series at Sydney. The first ODI at Perth saw India suffer a batting collapse in a rain-curtailed encounter and in the end Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh secured an easy victory. The second game was much closer but in the end, Australia chased down India's score comfortably. Adam Zampa Surpasses Steve Waugh To Become Seventh-Highest Wicket-Taker for Australia in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Match.

In both games, India lost and the batters were not able to deliver a solid total to their bowlers. Toss made a difference as well with Australia getting to chase on both occasions. Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Josh Phillipe and Cooper Connolly played well for Australia in both games with the regulars like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa chipping in. Although the series is lost, fans want to see India putting a tough challenge to Australia in the third ODI and they do not want rain to play a spoilsport like the first game. Fans eager to know whether it will rain during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at Sydney, will get the complete information here. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave For London After Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 to Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting? Here's the Truth.

Will It Rain in Adelaide During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025?

Good news for the fans as there is little to no chance of rainfall during the India vs Australia third ODI 2025 at Sydney. It is going to stay partly cloudy and cloudy during the duration of the match but the precipitation chances are only 1-2%. The maximum humidity is all set to range between 62-64% and hence, it is unlikely that there will be dew formation as well. Fans can hope for a match of full 50 overs per side without any interruption.

