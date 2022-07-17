India and England will face off against each other in the third and final One-Day International game of the series. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim for a series win. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Preview & Playing XI: Both Teams Aim For Series Win.

With the series currently tied at 1-1, both teams will have hopes of winning it in the final game. India and England have had polarising performances in the two games so far and will be aiming for a consistent performance in the third ODI. The teams have a number of star players in their ranks who will play a crucial role in deciding the outcome.

Is ENG vs IND 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 3rd ODI. The clash will not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2rd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 3rd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).