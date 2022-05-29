Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face off against each other in the finals of IPL 2022. The clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim to become the champions. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the competition in India but we take a look at if the IPL 2022 live telecast will be available on Doordarshan National, DD Sports or DD Free Dish. IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Bollywood Performers List, Time and All You Need to Know.

Gujarat Titans, playing their first-ever season in the competition have made it to the finals and will be hoping to go all the way through. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are playing in the summit clash for the first time since winning the competition in 2008. Both teams have been sensational so far in the tournament and will look to emerge victorious.

Is IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

Just like the whole tournament, IPL 2022 final live telecast will not be available on DD National or DD Sports. The FTA (free-to-air) channels do not have the rights to provide live telecast of IPL 2022 matches including the final. So, fans won’t find live telecast of IPL 2022 final on DD National or DD Sports. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Final.

So, to watch IPL 2022 final live telecast fans will have to tune into Star Sports channels. The live online streaming of GT vs RR IPL 2022 final will be available on Disney+Hotstar mobile app and official website.

