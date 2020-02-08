James Anderson Names Ricky Ponting As the Toughest Batsman He Has Bowled To (Watch Video)

James Anderson (Photo Credits: Twitter/ICC)

James Anderson is one of the best bowlers to have ever played the game but even the English pace machine is intimidated by one particular batsman. The 37-year-old was recently in the Sky Sports studio during the second One Day International between South Africa and England at Kingsmead, Durban. The match was abandoned due to rain but Anderson was asked an interesting question about who was the best batsmen he had ever bowled to in his illustrious career and the pacer named former Australian skipper, Ricky Pointing as his toughest opponent. James Anderson Surpasses R Ashwin, Ian Botham to Script 28th Five-Wicket Haul in Tests.

After naming Ricky Ponting, Anderson also went on to explain the reason why it was difficult bowling to the Australian great. The 37-year-old revealed that he could not come up with a perfect length to bowl to Ponting. ‘I would be thinking that I can’t bowl short because he would pull me over mid-wicket. I can’t bowl full, because he would drive me straight back the ground. Where can I bowl?’ said Anderson about facing the former Australia skipper. ‘I was thinking of what I can’t do so that is exactly what I would do. I found him really intimidating.’ The 37-year-old added. James Anderson Takes First-Ball Wicket in His 150th Test.

James Anderson is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker and has missed a majority of cricketing action this year due to injury. But he could be gearing up for a return to England’s Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka which will be led by Joe Root. Anderson has already said that he is hopeful of playing the series.