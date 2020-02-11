James Neesham Has a Hilarious Take on his Banter With KL Rahul, Asks him to Save Some Runs for IPL 2020 (Read Tweets)

KL Rahul and James Neesham (Photo Credits: Twitter)

KL Rahul has been in the form of his life. Even in the third and final ODI against New Zealand, KL Rahul scored a century and thus became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century outside Asia. Now it was during the third match at Bay Oval that KL Rahul and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham exchanged a bit of banter. Post this incident, the Kiwi all-rounder took to social media and gave out a hilarious take to the incident. In the tweets further, he also asked the Kings XI Punjab skipper to save some runs for the upcoming edition of the IPL. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened.

So here’s exactly what happened. KL Rahul ran for a single and Neesham seemed to have obstructed his way. This didn’t go down well with KL and he had a confrontation and the incident was captured by the fans on social media. Neesham took to social media and presented a hilarious take on the incident. He further asked the newly crowned Kings XI Punjab skipper to save some runs for the IPL 2020. Check out a few tweets below:

Another one

Don’t forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11 ? 👏 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020

Nobody crossed the line

Just a bit of banter. Nobody crossed the line 😂 https://t.co/g5HmZodfYH — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020

Talking about the KL Rahul’s innings, he scored 112 runs from 113 balls. He also became the second batsman after Suresh Raina to score a century for batting on number four or lower. He laced his innings with nine fours and a couple of sixes. Shreyas Iyer made 62 runs for the team. India lost the three-game ODI series 3-0 and suffered from a clean sweep after 31 years.