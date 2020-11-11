Jasprit Bumrah celebrated Mumbai Indians’ title win with the latest post on social media. Bumrah played an instrumental role as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win IPL 2020 and life their fifth title in Indian Premier League (IPL). He did go wicketless in the final but it was Bunrah’s important breakthrough in Qualifier 1 against the same opponents that put Mumbai in the final. Bumrah finished the season with 27 wickets in 15 matches second in the wicket-takers list behind Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada. Hardik Pandya Dedicates Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 Triumph to Son Agastya (View Post).

Bumrah took to Twitter to celebrate the title win and congratulated the team for their wonderful performances throughout the season. “Congratulations to the team on an unbelievable effort,” wrote the 25-year-old on social media. Take a look at his latest social media post. Unaware Nita Ambani Walks into Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile's Live TV Interview Post Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 Title Win (Watch Viral Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates IPL 2020 Title Win

Bumrah went wicketless in the final but gave away only 28 runs in his four-over spell and controlled the flow of runs from one end of the pitch. He has, however, singlehandedly won numerous games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 which includes the 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 that took Mumbai to the final in the first place.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win IPL 2020. Trent Boult was the star of the show for the defending and five-time champions. Boult dismissed the in-form Marcus Stoinis in the first ball of the match after Delhi had opted to bat first. He then returned for his second over and removed Ajinkya Rahane before also taking the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer to finish with a final spell of 3/30 in four overs. Rohit Sharma’s 68 then helped Mumbai chase down 157 runs and clinch the trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).