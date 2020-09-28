Jofra Archer's prophecy has left the cricket world stunned again. Another old tweet of the England cricketer went viral after Nicholas Pooran defied gravity to save a certain-looking six. During the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match in Dream11 IPL 2020, the Caribbean star made a full-stretched dive while hanging in the air, before throwing the ball back from the boundary line. While fans were praising Pooran for his stupendous fielding effort, some netizens dig out Archer's tweet from October 2013 which says: "Safe flight pooran." The post didn't take long in getting viral as fans were in shock once again. RR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

The RR pacer is arguably the hottest property in World cricket at the moment and his fan following is nothing but massive. Along with his bowling and his batting prowess, Archer's social media antics have also bagged constant attention. Time and again, his old tweets went viral after a remarkable incident in the world. Well, IPL 2020 is still in its early days, and it will be interesting to see how many more old tweets of Archer will come out as the tournament progresses. Meanwhile, let's look at how fans reacted to the speedster's latest antics. Nicholas Pooran’s Gravity-Defying Save Against Rajasthan Royals Leaves Cricket World Awestruck.

One More Goes Viral!!

Safe flight pooran — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 22, 2013

Theories Coming Out!!

Does Your ancestor's origin comes from Africa who practised black magic? — Abhay Deolekar (@DeolekarAbhay) September 27, 2020

Phone Has The Secret?

I want his BlackBerry phone — Vaibhav Bamane (@VaibhavBamane) September 27, 2020

Certainly!!

Wdh.... How he knows everything — Shadab Yazdani (@Shadab_Yazdani) September 27, 2020

He can Be!!

Are you a time traveller — Naveen (@imanmba) September 27, 2020

Time Machine!!

Time machine Kidhar he ??! pic.twitter.com/mJ55R5ZsLz — Mayur Gadhiya (@MayurGadhiya6) September 28, 2020

Archer wasn't able to make a mark with the ball against Kings XI Punjab, conceding 46 runs off his four overs without taking a wicket. However, the Barbados-born cricketer made up with the bat when RR were on the verge of defeat. He smashed two sixes in the penultimate over as Rajasthan chased down a mountain of 223 runs and registered their second victory of IPL 2020.

