Kane Richardson Tests Negative for COVID-19 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Joins Team Australia During AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Match

Kane Richardson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia cricketer Kane Richardson tested negative for Coronavirus and was back at the Sydney Cricket ground where Australia are hosting New Zealand in the 1st ODI of a three-match series. Richardson, whose COVID-19 test result was still impending, was dropped from the squad for the 1st ODI match after reporting a sore throat to the Aussie cricket team’s medical team. Richardson was also isolated from the rest of the side as everyone waited for his test results to arrive. Sean Abbot had joined the squad as his cover for the first ODI match. The result eventually came during the ongoing AUS vs NZ ODI match and it showed negative results. Australia Women's Tour of South Africa Suspended Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

ICC also announced the good news in a tweet from its official handle. “Kane Richardson has tested negative for COVID-19 and is back at the SCG,” said the post in which Kane can be seen on the sidelines of the boundary. The 29-year-old was seen sitting outside the boundary alongside wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade. He also gets a high-five from Sean Abbott, who is his replacement in the side for the 1st ODI match.

Kane Richardson Has Tested Negative for COVID-19

Kane Richardson has tested negative for COVID-19 and is back at the SCG 🤗pic.twitter.com/NlIwMw0Urv — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2020

"Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," cricket.com.au had earlier quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson as saying.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes."

Meanwhile, Australia are in a comfortable position to win the 1st ODI match against New Zealand. The home side, after opting to bat first, posted 258/7 on board with David Warner (67), Aaron Finch (60) and Marnus Labuschagne (56) hitting half-centuries. Ish Sodhi had taken three wickets for New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand are struggling at 168/7 and need 90 more runs from 75 deliveries to seal victory.