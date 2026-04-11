Karachi Kings are set to host the league debutants, Hyderabad Kingsmen, in Match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the National Bank Stadium. Scheduled for an evening kick-off, the encounter is a critical fixture for both sides as the tournament enters a decisive mid-season phase. Spider Cam Issue Causes Long Delay in Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match

Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Pakistan and International Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a landmark broadcast deal for the 11th edition of the league (PSL 11), ensuring wider accessibility across digital and linear platforms.

In Pakistan:

Television: The match will be broadcast live on A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports. For the first time in PSL history, a dedicated Urdu-language feed is available.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the Tapmad app and website, as well as the Tamasha app. Walee Technologies serves as the primary digital partner for the 2026–2029 cycle.

International Coverage:

UK: Live coverage is available via Sky Sports Cricket. USA/Canada: Fans can watch the action on Willow TV. Global Streaming: The match is also being streamed on Prime Video and FloLive in select international territories. India: In India, PSL 2026 live streaming is available on Tapmad app and website but users will have to subscribe to the services. Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove as Symbol of Peace Ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video) .



Match Fact

Detail Information Match Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (Match 20) Tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 7:00 PM PKT (7:30 PM IST) Venue National Bank Stadium, Karachi Karachi Captain David Warner Hyderabad Captain Marnus Labuschagne Digital Streaming Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco (Pakistan)

Match Preview

Karachi Kings enter this fixture seeking redemption following a heavy 159-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in their previous outing. Despite the setback, the David Warner-led side remains in the top four and will look to exploit home conditions to regain momentum.

Conversely, the Hyderabad Kingsmen are still searching for their first victory in their inaugural PSL season. Under the guidance of head coach Jason Gillespie and captain Marnus Labuschagne, the Kingsmen have struggled for consistency, losing all four of their opening matches. With stars like Glenn Maxwell in the ranks, the visitors will be desperate to break their winless streak tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).