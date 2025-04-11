Karachi Kings will face Multan Sultans in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. The third match of the PSL 2025 will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, April 12. The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Karachi Kings finished fifth in the previous edition of the PSL. The franchise has made a lot of changes to the squad for the 2025 edition. Former Australian cricketer David Warner will lead the Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, will be captained by Pakistan stalwart Mohammad Rizwan. Their side looks promising, and we hope for an exciting campaign in the PSL 2025. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

The Pakistan Super League 2025 will take place from April 11 to May 18. Six franchises will fight with each other and are eyeing to claim the prestigious title. In the PSL 2025, star players like Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Shaheen Afridi, David Warner, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf will feature in the 10th edition of the PSL. The PSL 2025 will be played across four venues in Pakistan.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head in PSL

Matches Karachi Kings Won Multan Sultans Won No Result 15 6 7 2

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have faced each other 15 times in the Pakistan Super League tournament. Karachi Kings have secured six victories, whereas Multan Sultans have emerged victorious on seven occasions. Two matches between them ended without a result.

