Indian Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The India national cricket team is on a high after beating New Zealand to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The final wasn't easy but the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue were able to navigate their way to a victory with Ravindra Jadeja hitting the winning runs. With this, India ended their drought for an ICC ODI title as they won one after a 12-year wait. This was also India's seventh ICC title in total and the Men in Blue have become the first team to win the Champions Trophy title three times. Fans will be on the lookout for the upcoming matches of the India national cricket team and in this article, we shall take a look at that. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

The Champions Trophy 2025 title is India's second ICC title win in less than a year after the Rohit Sharma-led side had bagged the T20 World Cup last year in Barbados. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be followed by the IPL (Indian Premier League) which will come to an end in May. The India national cricket team is set to be in action against England in a five-match Test series that gets underway from June 20. India Men’s Team Win Back-to-Back ICC Titles for the First Time in History, Rohit Sharma and Co Achieve Feat by Winning T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Titles.

Indian Cricket Team's Schedule after ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Date Match Time Venue Format June 20 IND vs ENG 3:30 PM Leeds Test July 2 IND vs ENG 3:30 PM Birmingham Test July 10 IND vs ENG 3:30 PM London (Lord’s) Test July 23 IND vs ENG 3:30 PM Manchester Test July 31 IND vs ENG 3:30 PM London (The Oval) Test

The Men in Blue will feature in the Asia Cup as well this year, which will be played in T20 format. The Asia Cup 2025 schedule is yet to be revealed though and it was reported that India, the official host nation, will not be able to host the competition. The Men in Blue will also likely tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is in August before hosting West Indies for a couple of Tests in October. India will likely host South Africa for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in November-December 2025.

