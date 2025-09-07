The game of cricket, over the years, has witnessed several unique ways for players to be dismissed and one of them is the 'timed out' dismissal. Kerala's Alfi Francis John suffered this rare form of dismissal in the KCL 2025 (Kerala Cricket League) during the Kochi Blue Tuskers vs Calicut Globstars semi-final match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5. This incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings of the Kochi Blue Tuskers vs Calicut Globstars contest. Sanju Samson 13 Runs in 1 Ball Video; Watch Star Indian Cricketer Smash Consecutive Sixes During Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Coming in to bat at number seven in the first innings of the match, Afli Francis John took more than the stipulated time of 90 seconds to take strike. The Calicut Globstars players appealed for a 'timed out' dismissal and the umpire adjudged it as 'out'. Alfi Francis John, as a result, had to make his way back to the crease for a duck and once again, the 'timed out' dismissal started to be among the trending topics for discussion amongst the fans. Despite being dealt a blow with this rare form of dismissal, Kochi Blue Tuskers went on to post 186/8, a total they would go on to defend by 15 runs and enter the final.

What is 'Timed Out' Dismissal?

The 'Timed Out' dismissal, as the name suggests, has something to do with the batter being on time. A batter is dismissed 'timed out' when he/she fails to make it to the crease and be ready for strike within a specific time limit. As per the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) Laws of Cricket, a batter has to be ready to face a ball within three minutes of a dismissal or a player retiring hurt. The MCC Laws of Cricket define the Timed Out dismissal as, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, timed out. Sanju Samson and Elder Brother Saly Samson Combine To Run Out Subin S During Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers KCL 2025 (Watch Video).

The 'Timed Out' dismissal became a major talking point after Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews suffered this rare form of dismissal during a Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in 2023. The ICC Playing Conditions, however, allot a batter not more than two minutes instead of three. "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," ICC Playing Conditions describe 'Timed Out' dismissal.

In T20 cricket, the time limit for a 'timed out' dismissal is 90 seconds and Alfi Francis John, in this regard, fell short of the time allotted to him to come out to the crease and take strike.

