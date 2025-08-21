India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is featuring in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 edition. Ahead of the KCL 2025, the star cricketer Samson was sold to Kochi Blue Tigers for a record-breaking amount of INR 26.80 lakh. Samson became the most expensive player in KCL history, surpassing M. S. Akhil, who was sold for INR 7.4 lakh to Trivandrum Royals last season. Who is Saly Samson? Know All About Sanju Samson's Elder Brother and Kochi Blue Tigers Teammate in Kerala Cricket League 2025.

Sanju Samson played his first KCL 2025 match for Kochi Blue Tigers against Adani Trivandrum Royals at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, August 21. As he stepped on the field, fans noticed that the Indian cricketer could be seen wearing a Dhoni logo jersey, which was printed on the back of his jersey. In this article, fans will get all entire information about why Kochi Blue Tigers player Sanju Samson was seen donning Dhoni's logo jersey.

Why is Dhoni Written on Back of Sanju Samson’s Jersey in Kerala Cricket League?

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni launched his 'Dhoni App' earlier this year. The Dhoni App is a sponsor of the Kochi Blue Tigers side during the Kerala Cricket League 2025 edition, and hence Sanju Samson's jersey was printed with the Dhoni App sticker at the back like all the other players of the team. Sanju Samson and Elder Brother Saly Samson Combine To Run Out Subin S During Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers KCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Dhoni App written on Sanju Samson's jersey

Dhoni's App written on Sanju Samson's jersey. (Photo credits: X/@Saabir_Saabu01)

What is the Dhoni App?

The Dhoni app is launched by Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni in February 2025. The Dhoni app is a loyalty and fan engagement platform. The app offers users and fans exclusive access to Dhoni's life, rewards, cashback, and merchandise. It is to be noted that the Dhoni app is connected to a specific payment system. Fans and users can download this app from the Play Store or App Store. In this app, users can redeem rewards across numerous partner brands in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).