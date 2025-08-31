With several T20 franchise leagues, the exposure for players has increased fourfold, giving unknown players a platform to showcase their talent and, in turn, attract eyeballs. The KCL 2025, which is in its second season, has already seen local domestic cricketers find the limelight, with Salman Nizar being the latest to steal the spotlight. Nizar displayed his brute power during the Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars KCL 2025 match, where the left-hander slammed 11 sixes in 13 balls, and slammed 40 runs in the final over for his side, remaining unbeaten on 86 off 26. Salman Nizar Creates Mayhem by Smashing 11 Sixes in 13 Balls, 40 Runs in Last Over During Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars KCL 2025 Match.

In KCL 2025, Nizar has been in stellar form for Globstars, scoring 296 in 6 sixes, and is the second-highest run-getter this season, ahead of seasoned players like Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, and Vishu Vinod. This might be the first time fans might have heard of Salman Nizar, but the 28-year-old has been a constant in the circuit for 10 years. In this article, we have a quick look at Salman Nizar's cricketing career below. Duleep Trophy 2025-26: Tilak Varma to Lead South Zone, Azharuddeen Named Vice-Captain.

Salman Nizar Quick Facts?

# Salman Nizar was born in Thalassery, Kerala, on June 30, 1997, and is currently aged 28

# Salman Nizar plays for the Kerala state cricket team in domestic competitions

#Salman Nizar has played age-group cricket for Kerala Under-14s and Kerala Under-16s, before playing with the senior side

# Salman Nizar made his First-Class (FC) debut in 2015, List-A debut in 2017, and lastly T20 debut in 2018 for Kerala

# Salman Nizar averages an astounding 40.86 in FC, with 1471 runs in 32 matches, with two hundred and seven half-centuries

# Salman Nizar played a crucial role in Kerala's first-ever Ranji Trophy final appearance in the 2024-25 season, scoring 628 runs in the edition

# Salman Nizar, in 26 List-A matches and 27 T20s, has amassed 589 and 450 runs, respectively, which include five fifties

# Salman Nizar got rejected by CSK for IPL 2025 despite being called for trials

# Salman Nizar has earned a call-up for the South Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 thanks to a stellar Ranji Trophy 2024-25

