After the successful inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is set to deliver a blockbuster season two of the KCL. The KCL 2025 tournament promises to bring exciting matches and will showcase Kerala's cricketing talent. The KCL 2025 will be held in a T29 format, and the platform will provide local players the opportunity to shine and attract national attention. The 2025 edition of the Kerala Cricket League will be played from August 21 to September 7. The KCL season two will see 33 blockbuster matches. Six sides – Alleppey Ripples, Aries Kollam Sailors, Calicut Globstars, Kochi Blue Tigers, Thrissur Titans, and Trivandrum Royals – will fight with each other for the prestigious title. KCL 2025 will be held in a double round-robin format, followed by the semi-final and final. Who is Saly Samson? Know All About Sanju Samson's Elder Brother and Kochi Blue Tigers Teammate in Kerala Cricket League 2025.

India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is the biggest attraction in the KCL 2025. The Indian cricketer will play for the Kochi Blue Tigers along with his brother Saly Samson, who is the captain of the side. Sanju Samson was sold to the Kochi Blue Tigers for a whopping INR 26.8 lakh during the auction ahead of the KCL 2025 tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter also became the most expensive buy in KCL history.

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug 21 Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors, 1st Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 21 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers, 2nd Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 07:45 PM Aug 22 Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans, 3rd Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 22 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals, 4th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 23 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples, 5th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 23 Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars, 6th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 24 Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals, 7th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 24 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors, 8th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 25 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans, 9th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 25 Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals, 10th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 26 Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers, 11th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 26 Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars, 12th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 27 Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers, 13th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 27 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans, 14th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 28 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals, 15th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 28 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples, 16th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 29 Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors, 17th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 29 Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples, 18th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 30 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars, 19th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 30 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans, 20th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Aug 31 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors, 21st Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Aug 31 Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers, 22nd Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Sep 01 Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples, 23rd Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Sep 01 Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors, 24th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Sep 02 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars, 25th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Sep 02 Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals, 26th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Sep 03 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples, 27th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Sep 03 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers, 28th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Sep 04 Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors, 29th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Sep 04 Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans, 30th Match Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Sep 05 Semi Final 1 (2nd v 3rd) Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 02:30 PM Sep 05 Semi Final 2 (1st v 4th) Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM Sep 07 Final Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 06:45 PM

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Venue

The 2025 edition of the Kerala Cricket League will be hosted at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Squads

Alleppey Ripples: Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Trivandrum Royals: Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Aries Kollam Sailors: Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Kochi Blue Tigers: Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG. Sanju Samson and Elder Brother Saly Samson Combine To Run Out Subin S During Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers KCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Calicut Globstars: Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Thrissur Titans: Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming in India

Yes, FanCode is the official live streaming partner for the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Live Telecast in India

Yes, Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the Kerala Cricket League 2025 matches. Indian fans can watch the blockbuster KCL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

