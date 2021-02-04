Sri Lanka leg-spinner Kevin Koththigoda has taken the cricket world by storm with his unconventional bowling action. The 22-year-old, who first made headlines in 2017 after videos of him bowling at the Youth Asia Cup in Malaysia went viral, has been leaving batsmen perplexed with his weird bowling action at the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League in UAE. Koththigoda’s bowling action has been compared with former South African spinner Paul Adams. In the T10 League, the young leg-spinner left Tom Banton in shock with this bowling action. Kevin Koththigoda, Sri Lanka ‘Mystery’ Spinner’s Unorthodox Bowling-Action Lights Up Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 (Watch Video).

During the Abu Dhabi T10 match between Martha Arabians and Qalandars, Banton was on strike when Koththigoda came to bowl. He left Banton confused with his first delivery. Initially, both the batsman and the commentators thought the leg-spinner had overshot his bowling run-up. But Koththigoda bowled again with his unorthodox bowling action and once again left everyone surprised. Take a look at the video of Koththigoda bowling. Virat Kohli Reveals They Discussed Farmers’ Protests Briefly in Team Meeting.

Another Mystery Spinner From Sri Lanka

Kevin Koththigoda's Unorthodox Bowling Action

Not long now till we see some more of this magnificence in the T10 ... pic.twitter.com/9EmOBFuNOW — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) February 2, 2021

Kevin Koththigoda Has the Most Unusual Bowling Action

Kevin Koththigoda has the most unusual action. No wonder Banton was flummoxed #AbuDhabiT10 — Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) February 2, 2021

Kevin Koththigoda is Poor Man's Paul Adams

Kevin Koththigoda is poor man's Paul Adams and has no control over his body while bowling. Sorry not sorry. That's absolute terrible bowling!#AbuDhabiT10 — Divyesh (@iamdivyesh) February 2, 2021

That Bowling Action

His bowling action, however, is not easy and comes with risks. In the same match, Koththigoda injured his knee twice while bowling and had to be eventually taken off the attack.

