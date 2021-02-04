Virat Kohli has been in the news for his tweet wherein he had urged the citizens of India to stay united amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. In the tweet, he said that the farmers are an integral part of society. Hid tweet further read that he was confident that the country would reach an amicable solution soon. Now ahead of India’s first match against England, Virat Kohli addressed the press and was asked about the same. During the conference, he said that they discussed briefly the issue and further went ahead with the team’s plans. Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Rohit Sharma and Indian Cricketers, Calls Protesting Farmers 'Terrorists'! Twitter Removes Tweet for Violating Rules.

“Any issue which is present in the country, we do talk about it & everyone has expressed what they had to say about the issue. We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting and then we carried on discussing the team's plans,” said Team India Captain Virat Kohli. The tweet was shared by ANI on their social media account.

Apart from Virat Kohli, even Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma had asked the country to stay united. The tweets went viral on social media and their posts grabbed headlines.

