Fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the match 46 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the game taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26, runs are expected to galore throughout the encounter. With 12 points from 11 games, KKR are indeed in a better position than KXIP, who have 10 points from 11 games, but their net rate (-0.476) is third-worst in the competition. Hence, if the two sides finish the group stage with equal points, KXIP will qualify on the virtue of a better net rate. All these factors make the upcoming game crucial for both teams. KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection with recommended players as captain and vice-captain. We will also help you with the probable lineup to pick your fantasy XI. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

With 567 runs, the KXIP skipper is already the leading run-scorer of the tournament and will be determined to enhance his tally even further. Playing the anchor role this season, Rahul stays till the end in the majority of the games and eventually ends up scoring big runs. Also, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sunil Narine

After a string of dismal batting performances, Narine went back to his prime in KKR’s last outing against Delhi Capitals and scored a fiery half-century. If, somehow, he fails to make an impact with the bat, Narine will make it up with his economical bowling. All these factors make the Caribbean star an ideal vice-captain of your fantasy team.

KKR vs KXIP Probable Playing XI

KXIP Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

KKR Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).