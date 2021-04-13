KKR vs MI Live Score Updates: The match number five of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaigns, and it would be interesting to see how this game unfolds. While KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by ten runs in their opening clash, the defending champions narrowly suffered a two-wicket loss against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener. Meanwhile, IPL fans must stay tuned to get the live commentary, score updates and live scorecard of the KKR vs MI clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With both sides studded with T20 stalwarts, an exciting contest is on the cards, and fans should buckle up. Youngsters Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi shone in KKR’s first game, and the duo would like to make a statement against the five-time champions as well. In the bowling department, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins had a great outing. Although the Knight Riders started the tournament on the winning note, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell’s failure on the slow Chennai track would be an area of concern for them. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of KKR vs MI on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

IPL 2021 Live Score:

On the other hand, Chris Lynn, on his MI debut, had an impressive outing against RCB and dropping him would be a tough call. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were also impressive in the previous game, and KKR bowlers should beware of them. It was MI’s astonishing collapse in the end overs which led to their downfall in the season opener, and the reigning winners should look to overcome their problem.

With Eoin Morgan’s winning the first game and MI is known to make thrilling comebacks, predicting favourites for this game won’t be easy. However, the toss will have a crucial role to play with dew coming into play in the latter stage of the contest.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora