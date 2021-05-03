Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (KKR vs RCB) match in IPL 2021 has been rescheduled for a later date after two players from the KKR squad tested positive for COVID-19. Reports suggest that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have contracted the virus forcing the entire contingent to go into quarantine. The KKR franchise and the IPL are yet to issue a statement on the matter. The next date for the match is likely to be announced later today. KKR were set to play RCB in match number 30 of Indian Premier League season 14. IPL 2021: Today's RCB vs KKR Match is Set to Be Called Off After Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrior Test Positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, Chakravarthy and Warrier, both 30, contracted the virus when they had left the bubble for scans. A PTI report quoted a source saying “two members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID but we were waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier.” KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Rescheduled After Two Kolkata Knight Riders Players Test COVID-19 Positive: Reports.

Chakravarthy had reportedly left the IPL bio-bubble and visited a hospital through the official green channel to undergo a scan on his shoulder and that is where he might have contracted the virus. Twitter was buzzing as soon as reports broke that the KKR vs RCB match could be cancelled on May 03 (Monday) and postponed for another date. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

KKR vs RCB Match Postponed

#BCCI will announce the new date for the #RCBvsKKR match sometime later today.. On hearing the #KKR two players Covid news, #RCB was vary of playing the match.. Hence it was postponed.. #IPL2021 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2021

IPL Fans After KKR vs RCB Match was Cancelled

*Today's Match between KKR & RCB has been Rescheduled* IPL fans Tonight: pic.twitter.com/gsFIxqAEJX — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) May 3, 2021

Fantasy Game Apps After KKR vs RCB Match Gets Cancelled

Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI #KKRvsRCB MPL, Dream11, betting Apps rn: pic.twitter.com/3T9GhIYfRI — irfan (@simplyirfan) May 3, 2021

IPL Fans After Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Gets Postponed

Match between KKR and RCB has been Cancelled Meanwhile IPL fans - #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/qusVt8wy90 — Hemanth Shaiva 2.0 (@Hemanth__Shaiva) May 3, 2021

RCB and KKR Fans After Hearing Match Has Been Postponed

RCB & KKR fans after knowing that match has been postponed!! #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/RGwyMTKFIF — Kaafi Jenius👑 #CSK (@JeniusKaafi) May 3, 2021

KKR last played against Delhi Capitals on April 29 and currently find themselves at sixth in the points table with only two wins from seven matches. RCB are third in the standings having won five out of their opening seven matches.

