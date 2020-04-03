KKR’s Pat Cummins Drops a Major Hint Over Participation of the IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare

File picture of Pat Cummins. (Photo: Getty Images)

The coronavirus has left the fate of IPL 2020 handing and like the fans, even the players are keen on participating in the tournament. While there is a tinge of doubt about the players from overseas participating in Indian Premier League 13 Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins has dropped a major hint about his presence in the upcoming edition. While speaking to one of the media outlets, he had confirmed his participation in the IPL 2020. As of now, India is in a 21-day lockdown and the meeting between the franchises and the BCCI will happen after the lockdown i.e. April 14. IPL 2020 Fate Still Hanging Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Franchises and BCCI to Hold a Meeting After April 14 2020.

However, a few players might still miss out on the IPL 2020 due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government. Pat during an interview said that the IPL 2020 hasn’t been cancelled and they are in touch with the franchise. “Obviously, everyone's still really keen for it to all go ahead,” he said, while almost confirming his participation in the IPL 2020. “I don't expect anything too soon to happen. I mean obviously the preference would be to be over there playing but... I guess the silver lining is that we do get a bit of a break,” Cummins further said.

Pat Cummins had played for the Mumbai India last year and will now be donning KKR colours for the upcoming edition. Prior to this, David Warner, Steve Smith and others had confirmed their participation in the Indian Premier League 13.