KL Rahul had been under the scrutiny of the netizens during the T20I series against England but made a stunning comeback during the 50 over format. In the first game, he scored a brilliant knock of 62 runs and then now in the second ODI he slammed 108 runs. Post his hundred, KL Rahul was celebrating his century with fingers in his ears and the netizens posted this particular picture on social media. Now this celebration gave us a moment of 'de ja vu' as we had watched Phillippe Countinho also celebrating his goal in a similar fashion. This made us wonder if KL Rahul also took a subtle dig at his critics? India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2021.

As we all remember KL Rahul had a forgettable putting during the T20I series and was even dropped from the last T20I game against England. Phillippe Coutinho also had a poor run of a form at Barcelona, but finally, he broke the jinx with a goal against Manchester United. Post this, he had celebrated his goal with fingers in his ears. The Barcelona star even explained the goal celebration on Instagram and wrote, "We should never listen to people who will de-motivate us because their speeches only deviate us from the real focus we should take." KL Rahul Slams Fifth ODI Century During Second Match Between IND and ENG, Netizens React!

Now, let's have a look at KL Rahul's goal celebration.

To all the critics - KL Rahul has started keeping them quiet in white ball format. pic.twitter.com/lPAue1izBM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

This was KL Rahul's fifth ODI century. With this India posted a total of 336 runs for the loss of six wickets. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli scored a half-century.

