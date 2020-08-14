Mumbai, Aug 14: The Knight Riders and Mobile Premier League, the gaming & esports company, announced on Friday that MPL will become the principal sponsors of both the Knight Riders Franchises in IPL & CPL - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

"We are very excited to partner with MPL, which is a vibrant Indian start-up company promoted and run by a group of young and innovative people, in esports and gaming, that is bound to grow significantly. Our partnership across KKR in IPL and TKR in CPL, will create new opportunities to socialise and activate our partnership," said Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Knight Riders.

Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL, said, "We are excited to be the principal sponsors for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been a household name right from the start and have won the prestigious IPL championship twice."

CPL 2020 is scheduled to start on August 18 and conclude on September 10 in Trinidad, which will feature three time champions, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 in the UAE and conclude on November 10 which will feature two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and seven other teams.

