MS Dhoni achieved yet another milestone of his glorious career, as he became the wicketkeeper with the most catches in men's T20 cricket. The CSK captain achieved this feat during their IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21. Dhoni now has 208 catches, one more than Quinton de Kock. Apart from the catch, Dhoni also pulled off a quick stumping to dismiss Mayank Agarwal in the CSK vs SRH match. MS Dhoni Magic Behind the Stumps! Watch Chennai Super Kings Captain Pull Off Lightning-Quick Stumping to Dismiss Mayank Agarwal During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

MS Dhoni Takes Most Catches by Wicketkeeper in Men's T20s

MS Dhoni overtakes Quinton de Kock for most catches as wicketkeeper in T20s. Most catches as wicketkeeper in T20s: 208* - Dhoni 207 - de Kock 205 - Dinesh Karthik 172 - Kaman Akmal 150 - Denesh Ramdin — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)