Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to complete a double over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they play KKR in match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Virat Kohli’s RCB thrashed KKR by 82 runs in their last meetings earlier this season in IPL 2020 almost nine days ago. Since then KKR have seen a change in captaincy with Dinesh Karthik handing over the reins to Eoin Morgan to focus on batting. Both sides come into this fixture on the back of one loss and a win each in their last two games. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all details, including live-action on Hotstar. KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 39.

Morgan-led KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over for their first win three outings in their previous game and will hope they can extend the momentum for the remainder of the tournament. RCB, on the other, have lost only two in their last seven matches. They are placed third in the IPL 2020 points table with 12 points from nine matches. KKR have played the same number of games are two points and a position behind. A win for their either will consolidate their position and put them at least four points ahead from the chasing pack.

KKR vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 39 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to watch the game live in Hindi while Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD will be providing live-action with English commentary. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 39 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for fans in India. But to watch the matches live on Hotstar, fans must first subscribe by paying a nominal fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

