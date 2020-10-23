Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC) in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table but have a chance to move into the top four if other results on the day go their way. KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 43 Preview: Kings XI Punjab Eye Another Clinical Show Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. Ahead of the KXIP vs SRH match, we take a look at five players who must feature in your team. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites.

KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

The inclusion of KL Rahul in you KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy team is a given as he is in sensational form. The Punjab skipper is the leading run-scorer in Indian Premier League 2020 and has been scoring bug in almost all of his games. And with SRH missing their key bowlers, he will be expected to play a big knock.

KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

The mystery spinner from Afghanistan is yet to set IPL 2020 on fire but still has been consistent throughout the season. Rashid Khan has been among the wickets and in the last game against Rajasthan bowled a brilliant spell. So he must be a pick in your KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Arshdeep Singh

The young Indian bowler has been a big find for Kings XI Punjab this season and since his inclusion, the team have played well in IPL. The youngster has taken six wickets in his last four games and has been on the economical side. So his inclusion is a must in your KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: David Warner

The SRH skipper will play an important role for his team in this clash. David Warner was dismissed early by Jofra Archer in the last game but has been scoring crucial runs for his side in the recent fixture so he should be included in your KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jason Holder

The West Indian played his first game in IPL 2020 last time around and impressed. Jason Holder finished the game with the figures of 3/33. Holder is also handy worth the bat as his last score in a T20 match was 69 against Tallawahs in CPL 2020. So he must be a pick in your KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).