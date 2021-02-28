Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Indian opener Rohit Sharma have taken significant strides in the ICC rankings following their magnificent performances in the ongoing Test series against England. While Ashwin advanced to the third position in the Test bowlers’ ranking, the Hitman attained the career-best eighth position among Test batsmen. Both players have been in phenomenal form lately, and their rise in the ICC rankings was just a matter of time. While Rohit has scored 296 runs so far in the series, Ashwin has scalped 24 wickets in three matches alongside accumulating 176 runs with the bat. Thanks to their brilliance, Team India are 2-1 up in the four-match series. Rishabh Pant Shares Post Workout Picture with Axar Patel & Others Ahead of India vs England 4th Test 2021.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to occupy the fifth spot among Test batsmen. In contrast, his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped down to the 10th and 13th position respectively. Apart from Ashwin, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah – holding ninth spot – is the only other Indian bowler in the top 10. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continues to dominate the Test batting rankings while Australian speedster Pat Cummins is still the top-ranked Test bowler. Ravi Ashwin Not Affected By Yuvraj Singh's Tweet After Pink-Ball Test Ends Within Two Days.

Latest ICC Rankings:

🔸 Ashwin breaks into top three 🔸 Anderson slips to No.6 🔸 Broad, Bumrah move down one spot The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/FssvpYiLcx — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

As mentioned above, India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, but they still need at least a draw or even a win in the last game to win the series and earn a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. The fourth Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts on March 4.

