India defeated England in the third Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The game was concluded within two days, making it the shortest match in the longest format post World War II. Following the result, the condition of the pitch was critiqued by many fans and pundits alike and one of them was former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Mohammad Azharuddin Lashes Out at India, England Batsmen for Wearing ‘Spikes When Batting’ During IND vs ENG Day-Night Test.

Yuvraj Singh in a tweet criticized the Motera pitch, saying the result was damaging for Test cricket in general as the game was over on the second of the scheduled five days. He had tweeted that if Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble had similar pitches when they played for India, they could have ended up with 800 and 1000 Test wickets respectively. Michael Vaughan Calls ICC ‘Toothless’ For Allowing India to Create Pitches Like Motera.

See Yuvraj's Tweet

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Ravi Ashwin was brilliant in the match, reaching the milestone of 400 wickets for the national team in Tests. Following the game, the Indian spinner shared a cryptic tweet saying ‘You can’t think on your own’ which many believed was a response to Yuvraj Singh’s tweet. However, the cricketer has rubbished such speculations.

Ashwin's Tweet

“you can’t think on your own” and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that “As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat”. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021

Speaking to the reporters Ashwin said ‘The reason behind my tweets was not regarding anyone in particular. When I read Yuvi paa's tweet, I did not get affected, I did not find that tweet trying to tell us something. It just felt like a plain tweet. For me, the state of mind I am in right now, I did not find it wrong,’

‘I know Yuvi paa for a long time, I have the utmost respect for him. Some people amongst us tend to buy what people sell, I do not know the reason why certain people try to sell certain things, but it is clear it's just a perception of what happens.’ Ashwin added.

Ravi Ashwin along with partner Axar Patel took 18 off the opposition 20 wickets in the game. The off-spinner has been impressive in the series and will look to continue that form in the fourth Test and help India to another win and a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

