The Pakistan national cricket team experienced another major low when it suffered a 202-run defeat against the West Indies in the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 12. This crushing loss not only marked their worst-ever defeat to the Caribbean side, but also secured its place among Pakistan’s heaviest ODI defeats overall. Chasing a target of 295 set by the West Indies National Cricket Team, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan National Cricket Team were bowled out for 92 in 29.2 overs, falling short by a massive 202 runs. Jayden Seales starred for the West Indies with wickets, while Pakistani batters could not withstand the West Indian attack. WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: West Indies Register Their First Series Triumph Over Pakistan Since 1991.

With this defeat, Babar Azam and co also lost the WI vs PAK 2025 ODI series by a 1-2 margin. The 202-run defeat for the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI is the largest margin of defeat by runs for Pakistan against the West Indies in ODIs. The previous biggest was 150 runs, suffered during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. Google Celebrates West Indies’ Historic 2-1 ODI Series Win Over Pakistan With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

List of Pakistan’s Heaviest Defeats in ODIs

Rank Margin (Runs) Opponent Venue Date 1 234 Sri Lanka Lahore Jan 24, 2009 2 228 India Colombo (RPS) Sep 10, 2023 3 224 Australia Nairobi (Gymkhana) Aug 30, 2002 4 202 West Indies Tarouba (Brian Lara) Aug 12, 2025 5 198 England Nottingham (Trent Bridge) Aug 20, 1992 6 183 New Zealand Dunedin Jan 13, 2018 7 169 England Nottingham Aug 30, 2016 8 165 Sri Lanka Hambantota Jul 26, 2015 9 164 South Africa Centurion Feb 4, 2007 10 157 South Africa Johannesburg Jan 12, 1995

Highlights of Pakistan’s Top Defeats in ODIs

Record defeat: The 234-run loss to Sri Lanka at Lahore in 2009 remains Pakistan's biggest defeat in ODI history.

The 234-run loss to Sri Lanka at Lahore in 2009 remains Pakistan's biggest defeat in ODI history. Heavy losses to rivals: The 228-run loss to India in the 2023 Asia Cup and significant defeats to Australia and England also feature prominently.

With such a big defeat, it is time for the Pakistan National Cricket Team to rethink and re-strategise while also planning for the future ahead. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s poor form, inconsistent bowling and poor fielding has plagued the Pakistan National Cricket Team for years now and although there is no major ODI tournament in the near future, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) must address this defeat and look back at what went wrong. Earlier this year, the Pakistan National Cricket Team had failed to make it past the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in their own country, which proved to be a massive disappointment for their home fans.

