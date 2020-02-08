Live Cricket Streaming of Nepal vs USA 3rd ODI 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series Match

Nepal National Cricket Team

Finally, after a couple of years, Nepal has got an ODI status and they will be hosting the United States of America in the third match. Meanwhile, we bring you the live streaming details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the brief preview of the match. Team USA has done very well winning six games out of nine. Thus the team us at the top of the table. Nepal Vs USA, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

USA last played against Scotland and they chased a total of 245 like a cakewalk. Nepal, on the other hand, has been featured only in one game. The team lost to Oman who is also a part of the series by 18 runs. There are no injury concerns for both teams and most of the players are available. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch NEP vs USA 3rd ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs United States match in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur in Nepal. This will the third game in round 2 of CWC League 2 tournament. NEP vs USA ODI match will be played on February 08, 2019 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 09:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NEP vs USA ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will no live telecast available for NEP vs USA ODI match in ICC CWC League 2 as there are no official broadcasters available for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India. Fans in USA can catch up with the live-action on Willow TV.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NEP vs USA ODI Match? Also, Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

There will also be no live streaming available for Nepal vs United States ODI match. If in case the fans cannot tune in to their TV sets, they can watch the match on Willow.TV. Fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of NEP vs USA match in ICC CWC League 2.