Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

After three months and a couple of days, cricket will finally resume in India with the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. This will be the first cricket tournament played in the country since March after the coronavirus pandemic put cricket and all other sporting events to a halt. Ludhiana Lions will face Patiala Panthers in the first match of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 tournament. The Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers match will be played on June 15 (Monday) at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, should scroll down. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

Punjab state-level player Yogesh Kumar will captain the Ludhiana Lions while Samir Kumar will be leading the Patiala Panthers. Both sides will have a number of state and district level players representing them. Surja Chadda, Bobby Shahi, Ranjit Rana, Suraj Gupta, Gurpreet Singh will be some of the players to watch out for in the contests.

When to Watch for Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

The Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 take place on June 15 (Monday). The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda and is scheduled to start at 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters available for the Punjab T10 Cricket League. Hence the tournament will not be a televised event. Fans can, however, catch live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

The Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will be available for live streaming on FanCode. Fans wishing to watch the game can either download the FanCode app or log in to the FanCode website and catch the live-action. Score updates of the game will be available on many websites like cricketworld.com, cricheroes, and flashscore.com.

Squads:

Ludhiana Lions - Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Shahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sewak Pal Singh, Suraj Chadda, Ranjit Rana, Jaspreet Singh, Kamaljeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh.

Patiala Panthers - Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Bishnoi, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar.

