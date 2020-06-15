Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 08:37 AM IST
A+
A-
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Punjab T10 Cricket League (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After three months and a couple of days, cricket will finally resume in India with the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020. This will be the first cricket tournament played in the country since March after the coronavirus pandemic put cricket and all other sporting events to a halt. Ludhiana Lions will face Patiala Panthers in the first match of the Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 tournament. The Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers match will be played on June 15 (Monday) at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, should scroll down. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

Punjab state-level player Yogesh Kumar will captain the Ludhiana Lions while Samir Kumar will be leading the Patiala Panthers. Both sides will have a number of state and district level players representing them. Surja Chadda, Bobby Shahi, Ranjit Rana, Suraj Gupta, Gurpreet Singh will be some of the players to watch out for in the contests.

When to Watch for Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, Punjab T10 Cricket League (Know Date & Time Details)

The Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 take place on June 15 (Monday). The match will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda and is scheduled to start at 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, Punjab T10 Cricket League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters available for the Punjab T10 Cricket League. Hence the tournament will not be a televised event. Fans can, however, catch live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers, Punjab T10 Cricket League?

The Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers match in Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 will be available for live streaming on FanCode. Fans wishing to watch the game can either download the FanCode app or log in to the FanCode website and catch the live-action. Score updates of the game will be available on many websites like cricketworld.com, cricheroes, and flashscore.com.

Squads:

Ludhiana Lions - Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Shahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sewak Pal Singh, Suraj Chadda, Ranjit Rana, Jaspreet Singh, Kamaljeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh.

Patiala Panthers - Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Bishnoi, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ludhiana Lions Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers Live Streaming Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers Live Streaming in India Patiala Panthers Punjab T10 Cricket League Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Punjab T10 Cricket League Live Online Punjab T10 Cricket League Live Streaming Punjab T10 Cricket League Live Streaming in India
You might also like
Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
Cricket

Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
Sam Billings Birthday Special: 87 vs West Indies and Other Top Performances by England Batsman
Cricket

Sam Billings Birthday Special: 87 vs West Indies and Other Top Performances by England Batsman
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement