Live Cricket Streaming of Taipei T10 League 2020, ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers: Get Free Telecast Details of ISM vs CHI With Match Time in India

ICCT Smashers (ISM) will take on Chiayi Swingers (CHI) in match 11 of the ongoing Taipei T10 League on May 3, 2020 (Sunday). The ISM vs CHI match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Taipei T10 League is one of the very few competitions that are still going on as several tournaments have been suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Fans searching for live streaming of ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers in Taipei T10 League can scroll down below for more details. Taipei T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of Cricket League From Taiwan.

Both the teams are in Group B of the competitions and will be hoping for a brilliant display as the competitions reach the end of the group phase. This will be the second game of the day for ICCT Smashers as they take on table-toppers FCC Formosans in the opening game. Chiayi Swingers are at the bottom of the points table, as they have lost their opening game and will be hopeful of getting a win to boost their chances of making it into the playoffs.

When to Watch ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 11 of Taipei T10 League, ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers will be played on May 3, 2020 (Sunday) at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. The game has a scheduled time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 05:30 am GMT.

How to Watch Live Telecast of ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for the Taipei T10 League in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to live telecast the ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers clash on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers, Taipei T10 League 2020?

Fans can enjoy the live action of ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers encounter in Taipei T10 League 2020 on online platforms. To watch live streaming of the match, fans can log into sportstiger.com or download the SportsTiger mobile app.

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.