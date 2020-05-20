Live Cricket Streaming of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details of MTB vs MFE With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Months after no live cricketing action, fans will finally have something to cheer for when the 2020 edition of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League begins on May 21 (Thursday). The first match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be played between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers. The MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers clash will take place at the Hybrid Oval, which is also known as the Vanuatu Cricket Stadium. With all cricketing events either suspended or postponed in major cricket playing nations, the Vanuatu T10 League will certainly bring some relief to the cricket crazy fans. Meanwhile, for the live telecast, online streaming, match live scores and other details for the MTB vs MFE clash, please scroll down. Live Cricket Matches Resume in Vanuatu, Fans Can Watch Streaming Online on Vanuatu Cricket's Facebook Page.

This is the first edition of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League and involves three teams with the other team being the Ifria Sharks. The tournament begins on May 21 and will run until June 13. MT Bulls will also play their second match later in the day against the Ifria Sharks. Both Bulls and Panthers will, however, be eager to begin their campaign with a win and quickly get running off the hooks. Take a look at the live streaming details for the MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers.

When to Watch MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The opening match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will be played between MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will take place on May 21, 2020 (Thursday) at the Hybrid Oval and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Vanuatu Blast T10 League in India as there are no broadcasters available. But fans can still catch live action of the MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers match on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020?

Fans can live stream the opening match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers on the official Facebook page of the Vanuatu Cricket Association as well as on VBTC. Viewers should keep an eye on the SportsTiger mobile app as well sportstiger.com as may also live stream the MTB vs MFE clash. Fans can also follow the Twitter account of Vanuatu cricket for live score updates.

Squads

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.