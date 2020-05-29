Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs BGR With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 23rd match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see a tussle between Grenadines Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers. The encounter will be played on Friday (May 29) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. This is also the last group-stage match for both the sides in the ongoing tournament and a lot is in stakes too. With four victories in seven matches, the Rangers have already qualified for the semi-finals while the Divers can also seal their spot in the knock-outs with a win in this game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of GRD vs BGR match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, who is one of the three marquee players in the tournament, hasn’t performed up to his potential but the Divers will want him to come good in the next game. Nevertheless, all-rounder Asif Hooper has shown great form in the tournament and the opposition must vary him. For the Rangers, Marquee player Kesrick Williams and Hyron Shallow have looked in good knick and will look to guide their side to another win before the crucial games. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Grenadines Divers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The 23rd match of the Vincy T10 League between Grenadines Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 29, 2020 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadines Divers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

As there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Grenadines Divers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadines Divers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Grenadines Divers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.