While the Pakistani cricket team is sweating it out in England for a Test assignment, the locals of Pakistan had conducted a cricket match. A large number of spectators had gathered at Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan despite the COVID-19 protocols being given by the government. A large number of media and political workers were also present to watch the proceedings of the Amn Cricket tournament at the Dradar Mamazai area in Ismailzai tehsil in the upper part of Orakzai district. However, the joy of the people was quite short-lived as the terrorist open fired at during the match. Pakistan Safe to Tour Than India at This Time, Says PCB Chief Ehsan Mani.

No sooner the gunshots have heard the spectators and the players ran for their lives and left the scene unscathed. The reports claim that there has been no loss of lives. “No sooner had the match started the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the playground from the nearby hills. The players, spectators and journalists saved their lives by fleeing the scene,” a witness said. The Pakistani Cricket Board has repeatedly pronounced Pakistan as a safe country for playing international matches. But teams like India, England, Australia and others have always shied away from visiting Pakistan after the attack on Sri Lankan players in 2009.

Orakzai District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan admitted that they had an idea about terrorists in the area. He also went on to inform that they have now launched a joint operation with Orakzai Scouts to track down those behind the activity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).