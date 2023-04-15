Harry Brook lit up the Eden Gardens with a magnificent hundred, the first of IPL 2023, as Sunrisers Hyderabad fended off a spirited fightback from Kolkata Knight Riders to beat them at the Eden Gardens by 23 runs. On a poor run up until this match, Brook started off brilliantly in the powerplay and played some eye-catching strokes. He took apart the KKR bowling attack, which was far from their best tonight and scored his century off just 55 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. While Brook’s knock was special, Sunrisers Hyderabad were aided by captain Aiden Markram’s 50 off 25 balls and some cameos from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, which took them to the highest total of IPL 2023 so far. The best bowler for KKR was Andre Russell with three wickets, but the West Indies’ star limped off and could not complete the third over he had started. ‘Harry Brook Arrives!’ Cricket Fraternity Showers Praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter After He Scores First Hundred of IPL 2023 in KKR vs SRH Match.

KKR’s response to chasing 229 was pretty timid, with them being reduced to 20/3 in 3.3 overs. It was not until skipper Nitish Rana (75) scored 28 off an Umran Malik over that KKR got some momentum. He continued and was joined by Rinku Singh (58*) and the two stitched a 69-run stand that kept KKR in the run chase. But Rana’s dismissal was the final nail in KKR’s coffin and despite his valiant effort, a little too much was left for Rinku to chase down in the end. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

KKR vs SRH Stat Highlights

#Harry Brook scored the first hundred of IPL 2023.

#It was also his maiden IPL century.

#Brook became the third Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, alongside David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, to score a hundred.

#Aiden Markram scored his first fifty of IPL 2023.

#Nitish Rana also crossed the 50-run mark for the first time this season.

#Rinku Singh also scored his maiden half-century in IPL 2023.

#KKR have now lost 10 wickets in the powerplay, the most in IPL 2023.

#The Knight Riders’ 62/3 was their best effort in the powerplay in IPL 2023.

#Sunil Narine now has the second most ducks in IPL (14).

#Sunrisers’ 228/4 was their second-highest total in IPL.

#It is also the highest total so far in IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take inspiration from their performance with the bat and will hope to bowl much better in their next game against the Mumbai Indians on April 16. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would be brimming with confidence and momentum when they take on the five-time champions on April 18.

