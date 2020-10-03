Leeds United (LU) will take on Manchester City (MCI) in the latest round of English Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. LU vs MCI clash will be played at Elland Road on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams have had their problems defensively this season but will look to fix that in one of the most exciting fixtures of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Leeds United vs Manchester City in EPL 2020-21, can scroll down below. Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Leeds United are on a two game-winning run and will be looking to extend that against Manchester City, who are coming off a damaging defeat in the last game week. Marcelo Bielsa’s team, despite coming from the championship have shown their quality in the league and a win against Pep Guardiola’s side will just add to their confidence. Meanwhile, Man City will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat.

Leeds United vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper for this game.

Leeds United vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Robert Koch (LU), Nathan Ake (MCI) and Kyle Walker (MCI) must be your defenders.

Leeds United vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mateusz Kilch (LU), Helder Costa (LU), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Ferran Torres (MCI) and Riyad Mahrez (MCI) can be your midfielders.

Leeds United vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Patrick Bamford (LU) and Raheem Sterling (MCI) can be your forwards for this game.

Leeds United vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Robert Koch (LU), Nathan Ake (MCI), Kyle Walker (MCI), Mateusz Klich (LU), Helder Costa (LU), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Ferran Torres (MCI), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Patrick Bamford (LU) and Raheem Sterling (MCI).

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) must be your skipper for this game and Patrick Bamford (LU) can be named as the vice-captain for this game.

